Warm and sunny today, changes coming Sunday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Warmer temperatures today giving us a nice start to this holiday weekend.

Saturday's high temps (KCBD)

A cool start to the day but plenty of warmth this afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Mostly sunny skies throughout the day and calm winds. The perfect day to head to the pumpkin patch!

Overnight, mostly clear and quiet. A low of 45 degrees. Winds will remain calm through the night as well.

A cold front will push through the South Plains tomorrow, bringing us cooler temperatures and breezy conditions. Highs tomorrow will be in the 60s, a high of 67 degrees for Lubbock. Winds will also pick up a bit as the front pushes through with sustained winds between 15-20 mph. Skies will increase in cloudiness as the evening approaches, but we will remain dry through the day.

Trick or treat forecast: Temperatures will cool off from the 60s to the 40s through the evening on Sunday. Around prime trick or treating time, expect temperatures in the 50s, with partly cloudys skies and breezy conditions. You’re going to want to grab the jacket or coat before you head out!

More changes come Tuesday as much cooler air settles in behind the front and rain chances increase. High temperatures will be in the 50s through the workweek with overnight lows creeping closer to the freezing mark. Rain returns to the forecast Tuesday-Thursday.

Have a fun and safe Halloween weekend!

