White House press secretary Jen Psaki says she has COVID-19

White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in...
White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Sunday she has contracted COVID-19.

Psaki was not traveling with President Joe Biden, who was in Rome this weekend for the Group of 20 summit and is headed to Glasgow, Scotland, on Monday for a U.N. climate summit.

Psaki had planned to travel with the president but scrapped the trip just as he was set to depart for Europe after learning that members of her household had tested positive for COVID-19.

“Since then, I have quarantined and tested negative (via PCR) for COVID on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday,” Psaki said in a statement. “However, today, I tested positive for COVID.”

She added that she was last in contact with Biden on Tuesday, and the two sat more than 6 feet apart and wore masks.

Psaki said she is only exhibiting mild symptoms.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

