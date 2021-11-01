Local Listings
CMN celebrates National 24-hour video game marathon in Lubbock

24-hour fundraising and gaming marathon benefitting UMC Children's Hospital
24-hour fundraising and gaming marathon benefitting UMC Children's Hospital
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - UMC Children’s Miracle Network (CMN) is hosting a fun-filled week of gaming fundraisers for Extra Life Lubbock, featuring a 24-Hour video game marathon on November 5 and 6.

Proceeds raised will continue to provide the latest technology in a healing environment at UMC Children’s Hospital. During the 24-hour video game marathon, local businesses will fundraise to directly benefit local kids at UMC Children’s Hospital for CMN.

You are able to join in the quest. You can play anytime, with anyone, on any game for any amount of time. To participate, click this link and you can create a team, join an existing team, or sign up as an individual. From there you will set your fundraising goal and confirm your beneficiary as UMC Children’s Hospital.

Remember to share the link to family and friends, asking for their support.

Teams or individuals that raise $2,500 or more will receive a signature 2021 Extra Life T-shirt and backpack.

If you’re not a gamer, you can join UMC Children’s Hospital for one of its Spirit Night give-backs from November 1 through November 7.

Nov. 1: Laser Maze and Virtual Reality for KIDS at Adventure Park - Anytime

Nov. 2: Laser Maze and Virtual Reality for KIDS at Adventure Park - Anytime

Nov. 3: Jump for Kids at Adrenaline City - from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Nov. 4: MarioKart for Kids at Two Docs Brewing Co. - from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Nov. 5: 24-hour Video Game Marathon at Contender eSports - starts at 7 p.m.

Nov. 6: 24-hour Video Game Marathon at Contender eSports - from 7 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Nov. 6: Pool Tournament at Fast Eddies - 10 a.m.

Nov. 6: Raid for Kids with Pokémon Go Lubbock (Check Discord for Times)

Nov. 7: Spirit Night at Main Event - from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.

