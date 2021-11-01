Cool temperatures and rain chances for the first week of November

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A seasonable Monday ahead then much cooler the rest of the week.

3-day forecast (KCBD)

We had a beautiful Halloween day across the South Plains today. A high of 66 degrees for Lubbock.

Tonight will be quiet and cool. A low of 40 degrees with calm winds.

Temperatures will warm up just a bit more for the start of the workweek. A high of 70 degrees tomorrow, a mix of sunshine and clouds, and light winds around 5-10 mph. Light, patchy fog may develop early tomorrow morning but should clear out shortly after sunrise, which is at 8:07 am.

More changes are headed our way on Tuesday as another shot of colder air will push into the area. High temperatures will be in the 40s and lower 50s through Thursday with rain chances those days as well. The best chance for rain looks to be Wednesday, but overall rain will be light and scattered.

Temperatures look to warm up to more “normal” temps by the end of the week and into the first weekend of November. Daylight Saving Time is next Sunday where we will fall back and hour (an extra hour of sleep, woohoo)!

