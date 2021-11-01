End Zone Team of the Week: Estacado Matadors

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Estacado Matadors are the tenth KCBD End Zone Team of the Week for this season.

In their week ten matchup against Levelland, the Matadors shut out the Lobos to win 21-0. Improving their record to (7-3) on the year and securing their third straight district title.

Estacado’s three losses during the regular season comes down to 13 total points.

The Matadors will now have a bye week before they begin postseason play.

