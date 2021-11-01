Jacket weather on the way!

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - November begins with relatively mild weather for the time of year. It will become less mild over the next two days. Colder air will be moving in with a chance of precipitation.

Today overall will be partly cloudy. The wind overall will be light. Highs generally will be in the mid- and upper 60s, slightly below average for the first of November.

Low clouds and possibly areas of fog will develop overnight. These may produce mist or drizzle. It will be a chilly night with lows from the upper 30s in the northwest KCBD viewing area to the upper 40s in the southeast.

Areas of fog, mist, and drizzle are possible tomorrow. Tuesday will be overcast and chilly. Temperatures will peak only in the mid-40s in the far northwestern viewing area and the mid-50s in the far southeast. My forecast high for Lubbock is 52°.

There is a chance of rain and thunder late Tuesday, though it is more likely Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Tuesday night will be cold, though temperatures are expected to remain above freezing.

Wednesday will be very chilly with spotty light rain showers and an occasional rumble of thunder. Forecast highs range from the mid-40s in the northwest to the low 50s in the southeast. My forecast for Lubbock is 50°.

Temperatures warm to more typical levels by the end of the work week and to slightly above average this first weekend of November.

Daylight Saving Time ends this Sunday. Time “falls back” one hour. A gift of an “extra” hour of sleep. The actual time of the change is 2:00 AM Sunday. Most of us just say it takes place Saturday night.

