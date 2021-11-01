LISD holds community meeting on proposed closing of Dupre Elementary

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock ISD will host a meeting on Nov. 1, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. to discuss the proposed closing of Dupre Elementary at the end of the school year.

The school, located at 2008 Ave. T was constructed in 1927 and is the oldest school building in Lubbock, Texas, according to the school’s Facebook page.

In mid-October, Lubbock ISD sent a letter to parents proposing the closing of the school, saying there is declining enrollment.

Because of concerns raised to LISD officials, a meeting was scheduled. LISD Superintendent Dr. Kathy Rollo will be at the meeting, which will be held at the Dupre Elementary cafeteria.

Residents who live in the area are urged to attend.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.