

Lubbock Police Department cuts the ribbon on North Patrol Division Station(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock and Lubbock Police Department hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to commemorate the grand opening of the city’s third patrol division station.

The ceremony held Monday morning took place outside the North Division Station, located at 5910 Erskine Avenue. The 11,183 square foot building will house 92 officers and civilians.

The opening of the division station is part of the Public Safety Improvements Projects which was approved by the Lubbock City Council on March 18, 2018. The ribbon-cutting follows 16 months of construction; a downtown headquarters is currently being built as part of the decentralization plan, designed to increase community-oriented policing.

“We’re part of the community, we’re gonna be a place where people from the neighborhood can come anytime they want and see what’s going on, get to meet us, we get to meet them,” Deputy Chief James Chambers, Commander of the North Division said. “A lot of the time we get to see people on their worst day, this gives us the opportunity to see people on their best day.”

