Nominate a veteran to receive free Christmas lighting for their home

Better Business Bureau announces a contest for a veteran to receive a free Christmas lighting...
Better Business Bureau announces a contest for a veteran to receive a free Christmas lighting install for their home called “Light The Way Home.”(Better Business Bureau Lubbock)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Better Business Bureau of Lubbock is providing provide the opportunity for a local veteran to receive a free Christmas lighting install for their home with their Light The Way Home program.

As part of our Light Up Lubbock campaign, Recon Lawn & Landscape will donate and install lights for a veteran’s home.

“We want to bring some extra joy to our local veterans this year by not only lighting up their home for the holiday season but also brighten up their holiday spirit,” says Mallory Maxwell. “These past few years have been interesting, to say the least, and it’s been harder for some compared to others. We’re hoping that gifting this opportunity to a local veteran can keep their spirits up and show the appreciation we have for their service to our country.”

Anyone can nominate a veteran by filling out the questionnaire found at www.lightuplubbock.com. The awesome crew at Recon Lawn & Landscape will pick who will receive this amazing gift. Submissions can be made until November 11.

Light Up Lubbock is a new interactive experience for the holiday season. It features a map of BBB accredited businesses that do Christmas lighting installations, coffee shops, bakeries, and more.

As we get closer to the holiday season, the map will fill up with homes with amazing light displays, where to find BBB accredited businesses, and where to find your favorite holiday events.

You can find more information about Light Up Lubbock by visiting the website at www.lightuplubbock.com.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by the Better Business Bureau of Lubbock.

