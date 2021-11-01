Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Texas Tech Ranch Horse Team comes home as World Champions

Texas Tech Ranch Horse Team
Texas Tech Ranch Horse Team(Texas Tech Ranch Horse Team)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Ranch Horse Red Team is World Champions for the D1 collegiate division after competing at the Stock Horse of Texas World Show and Derby in Abilene. The TTU Ranch Horse Black team also placed third in the competition.

Here are other results:

All-around World Championship Collegiate Non Pro

2- Jordan Cheek

3- Matt Major

4- Ben McCartney

5- Sawyer Sanders

All-around World Championship Collegiate Limited Non Pro

2-Teghan Brooks

3-Chesney Reeves

8-Sarita Short

9- Sarah Garner

10- Iris Baker

All-around World Championship Collegiate Novice

1- Grace Blackwell

7- J’Cee Faith Petty

10- Ethan Smith

We’re heading back to Lubbock as World Champions! TTU Red took first in the world Championship for the D1 collegiate...

Posted by Texas Tech Ranch Horse Team on Sunday, October 31, 2021

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said multiple people were shot at an event center in Texarkana, Texas, late...
1 killed, 9 hurt at Texas Halloween party, suspect arrested
A nanny has been charged with child abuse, according to police, after the toddler’s parents...
GRAPHIC: Woman charged after parents spot her possibly abusing toddler on nanny cam
Halloween and Fall Festival events in Lubbock
Lubbock Child Safety Zone Map
Plan your trick-or-treating route to avoid knocking on a sex offender’s door, LPD says
Dale Matthew Dempsey
Lubbock man sentenced after using rideshare drivers to cash counterfeit checks

Latest News

The United Family logo
United Supermarkets, Market Streets across Texas hosting 3-day hiring event
Dupre Elementary
LISD holds community meeting on proposed closing of Dupre Elementary
24-hour fundraising and gaming marathon benefitting UMC Children's Hospital
CMN celebrates National 24-hour video game marathon in Lubbock
Lubbock Uncorked Wine Festival
5th annual Lubbock Uncorked Wine Festival