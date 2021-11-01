Tickets on sale for 5th annual Lubbock Uncorked Wine Festival

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Tickets are available for the 5th Annual Lubbock Uncorked Wine Festival, which is on Saturday, November 6 from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the American Windmill Museum, 1701 Canyon Lake Dr.

Lubbock Uncorked, a Lubbock Chamber of Commerce event, showcases Texas wineries, offering a large variety of wine for attendees to taste and enjoy. Wine is also available to purchase by the bottle to take home. Winemakers from throughout the state will be available to answer questions and provide information to the public. The event features a beer garden, local food trucks, and a lineup of local entertainment performing on three stages.

For those who are not wine drinkers, craft beers will also be available.

Advanced tickets for Lubbock Uncorked are $35 and can be purchased online or at the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce (1500 Broadway, Ste. 101). Tickets can also be purchased for $45 at the door. For the ultimate luxury experience, VIP tickets can be purchased for $75 in advance or $85 at the door for access to the VIP area with premium wine tastings and specially crafted hors d’oeuvres. A limited number of VIP tickets are available and will not be available for purchase at the door if sold out.

The “Grazing Texas Wine Class” is an opportunity to learn from the best growers, winemakers, distributors, and sommeliers, and is available at 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. the day of Lubbock Uncorked. Join Jason Hisaw – Advanced Sommelier and Texas Wine Ambassador – as he leads a panel of winery representatives sharing all about Texas wine. You as the audience will be able to dissect each wine introduced and further discuss the wine-making process with the pros. Enjoy a grazing table along with tastings of each wine discussed. Tickets are $45 per class per person.

Lubbock Uncorked Entertainment

At 1 p.m., Junior Vasquez will be in the Train Room, Jenni Dale will be in the Windmill Room, and Cary Banks will be on the back patio.

At 2:30 p.m., Craig Elliot will be in the Train Room, Danny Cadra will be in the Windmill Room, and Caleb Jude Green will be on the back patio.

At 4 p.m., Seth Williamson will be in the Train Room, Joy Harris will be in the Windmill Room, and Brian McRae will be on the back patio.

At 5:30 p.m., Tatum Sheets will be in the Train Room, Donny Dodson will be in the Windmill Room, and Clifton Castle will be on the back patio.

