United Supermarkets, Market Streets across Texas hosting 3-day hiring event

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Beginning Wednesday, November 3 and continuing through November 5, United Supermarkets and Market Streets across Texas will begin a hiring event to bring on new team members for the holiday season. These events will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. each day.

Prospective team members can text “UNITEDJOBS / MARKETSTREETJOBS / AMIGOSJOBS” to 433-00 to apply or they can just show up to any store location for an on-the-spot interview during this three-day hiring event. New team members are eligible for a $250 sign-on bonus and can start shifts as soon as the next week. Both full-time and part-time positions are available.

While these team members are being brought on for the holiday season, that doesn’t mean these positions are temporary. In fact, a third of the team members hired during the same period last year are still employed with The United Family. That being said, team members hired during this time can also leave at the end of the holiday season and come back each year if that works better for them.

“There has never been a better time to join The United Family,” said Shannon Miller, executive vice president of talent management for The United Family. “We have opportunities all across our company for people to take advantage of. Whether you are looking for a part-time job for a little extra money or a long-term job, we have options for you and would love to have you on our team.” In addition to the sign-on bonuses, team members will have opportunities to access benefits of The United Family like grocery discounts, paid time off, and more.

