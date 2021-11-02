$310 million SNAP benefits provided for November

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - As part of the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing more than $310 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of November 2021. The allotments are expected to help more than 1.5 million Texas households.

HHSC received federal approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to extend the maximum, allowable amount of SNAP benefits to recipients based on family size, and all SNAP households will receive a minimum of $95 in emergency allotments. This additional emergency allotment should appear in recipients’ accounts by November 30.

The emergency November allotments are in addition to the more than $4.8 billion in benefits previously provided to Texans since April 2020.

Administered by HHSC, SNAP is a federal program that provides food assistance to eligible low-income families and individuals in Texas. Texans in need can apply for benefits, including SNAP and Medicaid, at YourTexasBenefits.com or use the Your Texas Benefits mobile app to manage their benefits.

