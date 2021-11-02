Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

$310 million SNAP benefits provided for November

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - As part of the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing more than $310 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of November 2021. The allotments are expected to help more than 1.5 million Texas households.

HHSC received federal approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to extend the maximum, allowable amount of SNAP benefits to recipients based on family size, and all SNAP households will receive a minimum of $95 in emergency allotments. This additional emergency allotment should appear in recipients’ accounts by November 30.

The emergency November allotments are in addition to the more than $4.8 billion in benefits previously provided to Texans since April 2020.

Administered by HHSC, SNAP is a federal program that provides food assistance to eligible low-income families and individuals in Texas. Texans in need can apply for benefits, including SNAP and Medicaid, at YourTexasBenefits.com or use the Your Texas Benefits mobile app to manage their benefits.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer involved crash 74th and University
3 minor injuries reported in officer-involved crash
A nanny has been charged with child abuse, according to police, after the toddler’s parents...
GRAPHIC: Woman charged after parents spot her possibly abusing toddler on nanny cam
Jessica Solomon and Joe Rivas III
Two Lubbock postal contractors charged after more than 8,000 pieces of mail found
14-year-old Stevie Patrice Johnson was last seen wearing a gray jacket, blue jeans, and air...
AMBER Alert issued for DFW-area teen
Texas Tech Ranch Horse Team
Texas Tech Ranch Horse Team comes home as World Champions

Latest News

Community Christian Church Holiday Extravaganza to benefit Lubbock Meals on Wheels
KCBD News at Noon
Jessica Solomon and Joe Rivas III
Two Lubbock postal contractors charged after more than 8,000 pieces of mail found
Sign at Lubbock voting location
Voting locations, sample ballots for Election Day, Nov. 2