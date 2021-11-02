Local Listings
AMBER Alert issued for DFW-area teen

14-year-old Stevie Patrice Johnson was last seen wearing a gray jacket, blue jeans, and air...
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Monday night, Law Enforcement officials in Glenn Heights are searching for a 14-year-old girl and the woman she may be with.

According to Glenn Heights PD, 14-year-old Stevie Patrice Johnson was last seen wearing a gray jacket, blue jeans, and air force one shoes. She is five feet tall, 120 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.

Law enforcement officials believe this child to be in grave or immediate danger.

Authorities are also looking for 33-year-old Shawnice Renee Hickman in connection with Johnson’s disappearance. Hickman is 5′ 7″ tall, 190 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes, and was last heard from in Glenn Heights wearing a black and red jacket with tiger striped sleeves, black leather pants, and red shoes.

Police say the suspect is driving a black 2017 GMC Terrain with a Missouri license plate number of CT0D6R.

