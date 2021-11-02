Community Christian Church Holiday Extravaganza to benefit Lubbock Meals on Wheels

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - HO HO HO…it’s “that time of year” already? It’s time to begin your holiday shopping! Community Christian Church’s 14th Annual Holiday Extravaganza is just around the corner. There will be hundreds of gift baskets available for purchase as well as wreaths, home décor, and homemade jams and jellies. The crowd favorite bake sale will also be stocked with homemade loaves of bread, treats, and pies.

This all happens on November 5th from 10:00am – 6:00pm and November 6th from 9:00am-1:00pm at Community Christian Church on the corner of 96th & Indiana.

You will find something for everyone on your list, including your furry family members. Be sure to get there early because they do sell out! They accept cash, credit cards, debit cards, and checks (please no American Express). Proceeds benefit Lubbock Meals on Wheels. So go with a long list and plenty of energy so you can #ShopTilYouDrop while helping people remain at home, well fed, and independent.

