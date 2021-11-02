Daybreak Today Tuesday morning brief

Local Listings
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 6:58 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Election day in Lubbock County

Supreme Court hears Texas abortion case

  • The U.S. Supreme Court is signaling it will allow abortion providers to challenge Texas’ abortion law
  • Justices said the public enforcement model could be used by states to target any constitutional right, including gun ownership or religious beliefs
  • Read more here: Supreme Court questions Texas law banning most abortions

Social spending plan hits roadblock in Washington, D.C.

  • Senator Joe Manchin says he will not support the package because it would add to the national debt
  • Manchin called on Congress to pass the bipartisan infrastructure bill, regardless of the social spending plan

