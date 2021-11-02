Daybreak Today Tuesday morning brief

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Election day in Lubbock County

Supreme Court hears Texas abortion case

The U.S. Supreme Court is signaling it will allow abortion providers to challenge Texas’ abortion law

Justices said the public enforcement model could be used by states to target any constitutional right, including gun ownership or religious beliefs

Read more here: Supreme Court questions Texas law banning most abortions

Social spending plan hits roadblock in Washington, D.C.

Senator Joe Manchin says he will not support the package because it would add to the national debt

Manchin called on Congress to pass the bipartisan infrastructure bill, regardless of the social spending plan

