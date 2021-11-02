LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Yesterday here I said that jacket weather was on the way. Now it is here. Grab one before heading out. The fall chill, however, will last only a few days.

Areas of fog, mist, drizzle, and spotty light rain showers are likely at times through at least early Wednesday afternoon. Precipitation amounts will be very light, generally less than a tenth of an inch. (KCBD First Alert)

Areas of fog, mist, drizzle, and spotty light rain showers are likely at times through at least early Wednesday afternoon. Precipitation amounts will be very light, generally less than a tenth of an inch. Anticipate potential wet pavement and limited visibility.

The grey and very chilly weather will continue into Thursday morning.

Temperatures this afternoon will peak only in the mid- to upper 40s across the KCBD viewing area.

Lows tonight will dip to near freezing in the far northwestern viewing area and near 40 degrees in the far southeast.

A very chilly night with mist, drizzle, and occasional spotty light rain showers. (KCBD First Alert)

High temperatures Wednesday will be similar to today’s.

Afternoon temperatures warm to more typical levels Friday, and to slightly above average both Saturday and Sunday.

Time-Change Silliness Continues

Daylight Saving Time ends this Sunday. Time “falls back” one hour. A gift of an “extra” hour of sleep. The actual time of the change is 2:00 AM Sunday. Most of us just say it takes place Saturday night.

Sunset Saturday is at 6:50 PM. Sunday it will be at 5:49 PM.

The grey, damp, and very chilly weather will continue through Wednesday. Moderating temperatures follow late week and this weekend. (KCBD First Alert)

Lubbock Climatology

69°F was the high temperature yesterday at the Lubbock airport. That is one degree below the average high for November 1. The record high for the date is 88° (in 2016).

43° was the low reported this morning at the Lubbock airport (unofficial at this time). Lubbock’s November 2 average low is 41° and the high 69°. The record low for the date is 19° (set in 1951 and tied in 1991) and the record high 85° (set in 2012).

No precipitation was recorded yesterday or today, as of this post, at the Lubbock Airport. The total for November is 0.00″. That’s 0.04″ below average. The year-to-date total is 19.94″, which is 3.12″ above average. It’s also 1.61″ above the average annual precipitation.

Sunset in Lubbock today is at 6:54 PM CDT. Sunrise tomorrow is at 8:08 AM CDT. Sunset tomorrow is at 6:53 PM CDT.

