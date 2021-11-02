Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Heather

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Heather, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a two-year-old lab mix who is super sweet and still has puppy playfullness.

Staff says she is scared in her kennel. She loves pets and gets along well with other dogs. She is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. Her adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Friday’s Pet of the Day: Meet HEB.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer involved crash 74th and University
3 minor injuries reported in officer-involved crash
A nanny has been charged with child abuse, according to police, after the toddler’s parents...
GRAPHIC: Woman charged after parents spot her possibly abusing toddler on nanny cam
Authorities said multiple people were shot at an event center in Texarkana, Texas, late...
1 killed, 9 hurt at Texas Halloween party, suspect arrested
14-year-old Stevie Patrice Johnson was last seen wearing a gray jacket, blue jeans, and air...
AMBER Alert issued for DFW-area teen
Texas Tech Ranch Horse Team
Texas Tech Ranch Horse Team comes home as World Champions

Latest News

KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Heather
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Heather
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet HEB
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet HEB
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet HEB
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet HEB
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Lorelei
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Lorelei