Levelland man pleads guilty to April carjacking

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Levelland man accused of kicking in the door to a Lubbock house and punching a woman in the face on April 12, 2021, has pleaded guilty to carjacking.

Justin Lee Solano, 35, is also charged with kidnapping and cyberstalking. He faces up to 15 years in prison, up to three years of supervised released and possible restitution.

Court documents indicate Solano was upset after he and his ex-girlfriend broke up. That’s when Solano went to her home in the 2700 block of 28th Street and kicked in the front door and demanded she leave with him. He reportedly threatened her as she kept refusing to go with him.

Investigators say Solano forced the woman into a vehicle and took the keys from her then drove away with her inside the car.

A friend had called the police, so officers were able to quickly locate Solano speeding away from the home. Officers stopped the vehicle as it pulled back into the driveway. The woman was in the passenger seat of the truck. Her face was swollen and noticeably frightened, according to the report.

Solano was arrested on the scene and charged. He signed a plea agreement in late October and his plea was accepted by a judge Monday, Nov. 1.

