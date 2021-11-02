Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Levelland man pleads guilty to April carjacking

Justin Lee Solano, 35, of Levelland
Justin Lee Solano, 35, of Levelland(Lubbock County Detention Center)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Levelland man accused of kicking in the door to a Lubbock house and punching a woman in the face on April 12, 2021, has pleaded guilty to carjacking.

Justin Lee Solano, 35, is also charged with kidnapping and cyberstalking. He faces up to 15 years in prison, up to three years of supervised released and possible restitution.

Court documents indicate Solano was upset after he and his ex-girlfriend broke up. That’s when Solano went to her home in the 2700 block of 28th Street and kicked in the front door and demanded she leave with him. He reportedly threatened her as she kept refusing to go with him.

Investigators say Solano forced the woman into a vehicle and took the keys from her then drove away with her inside the car.

A friend had called the police, so officers were able to quickly locate Solano speeding away from the home. Officers stopped the vehicle as it pulled back into the driveway. The woman was in the passenger seat of the truck. Her face was swollen and noticeably frightened, according to the report.

Solano was arrested on the scene and charged. He signed a plea agreement in late October and his plea was accepted by a judge Monday, Nov. 1.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer involved crash 74th and University
3 minor injuries reported in officer-involved crash
A nanny has been charged with child abuse, according to police, after the toddler’s parents...
GRAPHIC: Woman charged after parents spot her possibly abusing toddler on nanny cam
Jessica Solomon and Joe Rivas III
Two Lubbock postal contractors charged after more than 8,000 pieces of mail found
14-year-old Stevie Patrice Johnson was last seen wearing a gray jacket, blue jeans, and air...
AMBER Alert issued for DFW-area teen
Texas Tech Ranch Horse Team
Texas Tech Ranch Horse Team comes home as World Champions

Latest News

Two of the three suspects in causing more than $10,000 in damage were caught on camera.
Vandalism suspects cause more than $10,000 damage to Joyland
Community Christian Church Holiday Extravaganza to benefit Lubbock Meals on Wheels
his all happens on November 5th from 10:00am – 6:00pm and November 6th from 9:00am-1:00pm at...
Noon Notebook - Community Christian Church Holiday Extravaganza
Areas of fog, mist, drizzle, and spotty light rain showers are likely at times through at least...
Grey, damp, and very chilly