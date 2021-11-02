Lubbock I.S.D. superintendent & parents discuss future of Dupre Elementary

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Dupre Elementary cafeteria was packed Monday night with concerned parents wondering about the future of the historic school. Some parents and neighbors said they feel targeted by the proposed closure and are worried about transportation.

No decision was made Monday night. The board will vote on the campus’ future on November 11.

The district said if Dupre closes, students will go to Brown. However, if a parent wants their student to feed into Lubbock High School, then parents can opt to send their child to the new elementary, Carmona-Harrison. Buses will depart from Dupre to either school.

Right now, the campus has 195 students. It has capacity for 331. Some parents said they felt students were purposely removed by the district.

However, Lubbock I.S.D. Superintendent Dr. Kathy Rollo explained that 12 students were transferred because there was no room for structured learning, and the social emotional learning program needs to work in a set of three.

“The other schools we have consolidated in the past have been anywhere from below 200 to 300. So there’s not a magic number. We look to see is there another school that is within range that is close by that can hold the students,” Rollo said.

Fewer students mean higher operational costs, which is why the campus has a part-time librarian, counselor and fine arts teacher.

District leadership says they do not have the capacity to add more students, to add more money, and they cannot get more money from the state or in local taxes.

The historic building would likely be repurposed, but Rollo said that will be decided at a later date.

The board will vote on the closure of Dupre next Thursday, Nov. 11.

