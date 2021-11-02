Teen with Spina Bifida defies odds; joins football team

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - I have seen videos of Coahoma’s Vance Ott. I was amazed and inspired like anyone who has seen him.

When I saw Coahoma was coming to Acuff last Friday, I went out to meet Vance and ended up getting to tell his story.

Vance was born with Spina bifida and was told he would never be able to play sports.

When he reached high school, he thought he would just be a student.

Through his determination, Vance has turned “can’t” into “can.”

Vance picked up wheelchair track and as a Junior, won UIL Gold in the 100M & 400M.

This season, Vance joined the Coahoma Bulldog football team.

He has gone in the game, in his wheelchair as a wide receiver and has played quarterback.

Vance wants to let people know they need to follow their dreams and never give up.

