Vandalism suspects cause more than $10,000 damage to Joyland

Two of the three suspects in causing more than $10,000 in damage were caught on camera.
Two of the three suspects in causing more than $10,000 in damage were caught on camera.(Joyland Amusement Park)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The owners of Joyland Amusement Park are hoping someone will recognize the people caught on camera vandalizing the park on October 28, 2021.

The police report shows from around 1 a.m. until 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, three suspects jumped a fence at the park and walked around, damaging and stealing property. The officer who responded saw wooden boards pulled off of the water slide, a funhouse mirror was shattered. There were train wires pulled out and steering wheels of electric cars pulled off. There was a glass mirror ball missing from one of the carnival rides.

The three suspects walked through the food line and walked to a door, but were not able to get inside.

When the owner arrived later that morning, he saw the damage and called the police.

Joyland officials posted surveillance photos of two of the suspects. If you know either of these two people, you’re urged to call the Lubbock Police Department Crimes Against Properties at 806-775-2769.

If you recognize either of these people, please call the LPD Crimes Against Properties at...
If you recognize either of these people, please call the LPD Crimes Against Properties at 806-775-2769 or East Records Unit at 806-775-3496 and refer to Case #21-42507.(Joyland Amusement Park)
