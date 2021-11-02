Local Listings
Vehicle vs. Pedestrian on Marsha Sharp Freeway, serious injuries reported
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on the Marsha Sharp Freeway near University Avenue.

According to Lubbock Police, the crash was reported at 5:40 p.m., Tuesday, in the westbound access road.

One person was reported with serious injuries.

Please avoid the area at this time. This is a developing story.

