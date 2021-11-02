Voting locations, sample ballots for Election Day, Nov. 2

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Tuesday, Nov. 2 is election day for voters who didn’t cast ballots in early voting. Only six percent of eligible voters voted early. If you haven’t voted yet, here’s where you can go on Election Day.

Sample Ballots and Voting Locations

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 2. Early voting ended on Friday, Oct. 29.

PDF: Voting locations for Election Day, Nov. 2

LINK: Voter ID requirements

LINK: Sample ballot lookup

The ballot includes eight amendments to the state constitution and two local issues. City of Lubbock voters will decide a nearly $175 million bond package that will primarily be used for road repairs. Read more here: Projects from 2019 Lubbock County road bond remain in planning phases

And Lubbock County is also asking for approval to increase your property taxes in order to provide raises for the sheriff’s department. Read more here: Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office asking voters to raise property tax to pay deputies more

Find election results here: https://www.kcbd.com/politics/election-results/

