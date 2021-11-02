Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Voting locations, sample ballots for Election Day, Nov. 2

Sign at Lubbock voting location
Sign at Lubbock voting location(KCBD Photo)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 7:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Tuesday, Nov. 2 is election day for voters who didn’t cast ballots in early voting. Only six percent of eligible voters voted early. If you haven’t voted yet, here’s where you can go on Election Day.

Sample Ballots and Voting Locations

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 2. Early voting ended on Friday, Oct. 29.

PDF: Voting locations for Election Day, Nov. 2

LINK: Voter ID requirements

LINK: Sample ballot lookup

The ballot includes eight amendments to the state constitution and two local issues. City of Lubbock voters will decide a nearly $175 million bond package that will primarily be used for road repairs. Read more here: Projects from 2019 Lubbock County road bond remain in planning phases

And Lubbock County is also asking for approval to increase your property taxes in order to provide raises for the sheriff’s department. Read more here: Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office asking voters to raise property tax to pay deputies more

Find election results here: https://www.kcbd.com/politics/election-results/

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer involved crash 74th and University
3 minor injuries reported in officer-involved crash
A nanny has been charged with child abuse, according to police, after the toddler’s parents...
GRAPHIC: Woman charged after parents spot her possibly abusing toddler on nanny cam
Authorities said multiple people were shot at an event center in Texarkana, Texas, late...
1 killed, 9 hurt at Texas Halloween party, suspect arrested
14-year-old Stevie Patrice Johnson was last seen wearing a gray jacket, blue jeans, and air...
AMBER Alert issued for DFW-area teen
Texas Tech Ranch Horse Team
Texas Tech Ranch Horse Team comes home as World Champions

Latest News

Areas of fog, mist, drizzle, and spotty light rain showers are likely at times through at least...
Grey, damp, and very chilly
NewsStream - Daybreak Today.2.4
Daybreak Today Tuesday morning brief
Dupre cafeteria
Lubbock I.S.D. superintendent & parents discuss future of Dupre Elementary
KCBD News at 10 - 11/01/2021
KCBD News at 10 - 11/01/2021