Winter weather, clouds and moisture to continue until weekend(KCBD)
By John Robison
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Winter weather has followed the calendar with temperatures about 20 degrees below for this time of year.

The cold will stay with us overnight into tomorrow with a continuing chance of lite rain, drizzle and possibly some fog. Clouds and moisture will keep the nighttime lows in the 30s and 40s and tomorrow highs will remain cold with a high in the mid to upper 40s.

Late Wednesday into Thursday clouds will begin to decrease and that will allow for the afternoon to climb back to the 50s and 60s.

As for rainfall amounts they will likely remain low for most of the area with computer models projecting anything from Trace amounts to near ½” for some.

With mostly sunny skies will take us into the weekend and allow temps to return to the 70s.

Keep in mind that nighttime lows will be cold and close to the freezing mark.

