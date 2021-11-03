Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

COVID-19: Lubbock reports no additional deaths, 43 new cases on Wednesday

COVID-19: Lubbock reports no additional deaths, 43 new cases on Wednesday
COVID-19: Lubbock reports no additional deaths, 43 new cases on Wednesday(City of Lubbock)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock COVID-19 Dashboard is currently reporting no additional deaths and 43 new cases on Wednesday, November 3.

These new cases along with the recovered bring the total active cases reported by the city to 777; up 30 from Tuesday’s report.

The City’s dashboard is reporting 64,308 total recoveries.

A total of 65,974 cases have been reported by the City of Lubbock, with 889 total deaths since Pandemic reporting began.

The State has reported as of Tuesday, 132 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized in Lubbock’s 22-county Trauma Service Area B (TSA), occupying 8.91 percent of total hospital capacity. The State reported 40 adult COVID-19 patients in ICU beds, and two pediatric COVID-19 patients hospitalized for the area.

The Lubbock Health Department reported 59 hospitalized with 21 ICU patients for Lubbock County on Wednesday. Five of those hospitalized are vaccinated.

A total of 134,281 Lubbock County residents have been vaccinated, up 207 from Monday’s report.

The state also reported 58.31% of Lubbock County’s population over 12 years old have now received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, with more than 15,511,000 people fully vaccinated in Texas.

According to the City of Lubbock, the following vaccines are available:

RELATED: Lubbock Health Department opening vaccine clinic ‘mini-hub’

Moderna - Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Information | CDC

Appointments for the Moderna vaccine can also be made by contacting the health department at 806-775-2933 and walking in will be accepted.

Johnson & Johnson - Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine Information | CDC

Appointments for single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine can be made by contacting the health department at 806-775-2933.

Pfizer - Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Information | CDC

Pfizer is the only vaccine approved for children between 12 and 17 years of age or older.

Appointments for the Pfizer vaccine can also be made by contacting the health department at 806-775-2933.

Free COVID-19 testing is available at the Health Department, 806 18th Street, operating 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Testing is also available at Clapp Park, 4500 Avenue U, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday.

For further questions, please call the City of Lubbock Health Department at 806-775-2933.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle vs. Pedestrian on Marsha Sharp Freeway, serious injuries reported
Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Marsha Sharp Freeway died, LPD says
Election Day
Lubbock voters vote against $175 Million street bond package
Jessica Solomon and Joe Rivas III
Two Lubbock postal contractors charged after more than 8,000 pieces of mail found
Two of the three suspects in causing more than $10,000 in damage were caught on camera.
Vandalism suspects cause more than $10,000 damage to Joyland
Charging documents stated John Eisenman told police the man had sold Eisenman's daughter into...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring

Latest News

crime scene tape
LPD investigates 3 month old baby found dead
900 providers in 155 Texas counties expected to receive COVID-19 vaccine for kids over the next...
Texas to receive more than 1.3 million doses of Pfizer’s pediatric vaccine
Advisers for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are discussing approval of a...
Lubbock Health Department offering Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 5-11
24-hour fundraising and gaming marathon benefitting UMC Children's Hospital
CMN celebrates National 24-hour video game marathon in Lubbock