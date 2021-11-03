Daybreak Today Wednesday morning brief

Local Listings
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 7:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Property tax hike approved

City of Lubbock votes against Prop A

Kids’ COVID-19 vaccine approved

The CDC approved the Pfizer COVID vaccine for children ages five to 11

The doses, one third of an adult dose, are now available nationwide — including here in Lubbock

More explained: EXPLAINER: What to know about vaccines for kids aged 5-11

