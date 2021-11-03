Daybreak Today Wednesday morning brief

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Property tax hike approved

Lubbock County voters approved at two-cent property tax increase

The money will go towards pay raises for Lubbock County Sheriff’s Deputies

City of Lubbock votes against Prop A

Lubbock voters rejected a $174 million street bond proposal

The plan would have rebuilt or widened streets across the city, including Broadway

Kids’ COVID-19 vaccine approved

The CDC approved the Pfizer COVID vaccine for children ages five to 11

The doses, one third of an adult dose, are now available nationwide — including here in Lubbock

