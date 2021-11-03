Groundbreaking to mark start of Loop 88 project

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Department of Public Safety will break ground on the Loop 88 project Wednesday morning. This will mark the beginning of construction on the project.

The ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. at FM 1585 and Indiana Ave. The public is invited to attend.

Construction will soon begin on what’s being called the “Lubbock Outer Route”.

The process to build a second loop around Lubbock began with a Feasibility Study requested by the Lubbock Metropolitan Organization in May 2009. The study was completed in 2010, followed by a study to determine the route corridor, and finally the preferred route study and environmental documentation was completed in last year.

