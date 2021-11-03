KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Ivan

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Ivan, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a three-year-old pit bull mix.

Staff says he is super sweet and loves cuddles, attention and treats. Ivan gets along with other dogs. He is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

