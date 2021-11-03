Love triangle suspected in woman’s slaying in California

(CNN) - A suspected love triangle has ended in tragedy.

A 19-year-old woman was killed, and three people, including a member of the Air Force, have been arrested.

Jessica Quintanilla, 21, from Pittsburg, faced a judge for the first time Tuesday, charged with shooting and killing Leilani Beauchamp inside the home of 20-year-old Juan Parra-Peralta, a Travis Air Force Base airman.

Authorities said it’s believed Parra-Peralta and Quintanilla were in a romantic relationship at the time of the slaying

“It looks like it could be a love triangle situation,” said Paul Sequeira, chief deputy district attorney for Solano County.

The airman and the suspected shooter’s brother, 27-year-old Marco Quintanilla, are both facing accessory to murder charges.

Sequeira said Parra-Peralta might be more a witness than a suspect.

Fairfield police say Leilani Beauchamp, originally from Carmel, was last seen early Saturday morning leaving a Halloween party in Sacramento.

She left with two active-duty Air Force members and ended up at Parra-Peralta’s home.

Police said her body was found abandoned in Monterey County on Monday.

“There’s just no reasoning. There’s no reason,” said Monica Beauchamp, Leilani Beauchamp’s grandmother, who is still trying to wrap her mind around how her granddaughter’s life was taken.

“I mean, it’s just beyond what I expect from humanity, what Leilani deserves, she did not deserve for her life to end this way,” Monica Beauchamp said.

Leilani Beauchamp was known as feisty and smart as a whip.

“She had a lot of people that loved her -- just a big fun family,” Monica Beauchamp said.

Her family said she knew the airman before the party and had even been to his Fairfield home before.

“She didn’t leave a party with people she didn’t know,” Monica Beauchamp said.

But Leilani Beauchamp never made it home. Her family is now left to pick up the pieces of what they call a senseless killing.

“It’s just unimaginable what happened,” Monica Beauchamp said.

