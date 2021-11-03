Local Listings
Lubbock Health Department offering Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 5-11

Advisers for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are discussing approval of a...
Advisers for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are discussing approval of a COVID-19 vaccine for children.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Beginning Wednesday, November 3, 2021, the Public Health Department will offer COVID-19 vaccinations to children at its mini-hub vaccination site located at 2801 50th Street, in Caprock Center.

The clinic will continue offering COVID-19 vaccinations, boosters, and the flu vaccine to those groups who previously qualified for the vaccine.

This week the mini-hub will operate from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, and this Saturday, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. There is an ample supply of COVID-19 pediatric vaccines in Lubbock and additional community vaccination events will be scheduled in the coming weeks. 

Due to the anticipated high demand for vaccines, the Public Health Department will not offer routine immunizations at the mini-hub site for the next two weeks.

Those needing routine immunizations should call the Public Health Department at 806-775-2933 for assistance.  For additional information related to the Public Health Department’s COVID-19 vaccine availability, visit mylubbock.us/covid19vaccine.

