Possible freeze for Lubbock tonight

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Chilly air continues to circulate into the KCBD viewing area today. Tonight, it may bring a light freeze to the Lubbock area.

Areas of low visibility are possible in patchy fog, mist, and drizzle this morning. Spotty light rain showers are possible over the southeastern viewing area this morning. Reported lows have been mostly in the upper 30s to low 40s.

While light, the northeasterly wind direction will keep our sky overcast through the afternoon across all but the northwestern viewing area. Lubbock may see a few rays of sunshine just before sunset, with a peak temperature briefly near 50 degrees. (KCBD First Alert)

While light, the northeasterly wind direction will keep our sky overcast through the afternoon across all but the northwestern viewing area. There highs are likely to be in the low to mid-50s. Lubbock may see a few rays of sunshine just before sunset with a peak temperature briefly near 50 degrees. To the south and east temperatures will remain in the 40s.

Mostly clear and chilly this evening. Winds will remain light, resulting in a minimal wind chill factor.

Patchy fog and low clouds are likely to return overnight. Low visibility is possible. Temperatures will get cold.

A light freeze is possible in and near Lubbock tomorrow (Thursday) morning. Cloud cover, however, may keep Lubbock and points to the east and south above the 32 degree mark. If you want to protect vegetation that may be damaged by a frost or light freeze you should take action today to prevent damage.

A light freeze is possible in and near Lubbock tomorrow (Thursday) morning. Cloud cover, however, may keep Lubbock and points to the east and south above the 32 degree mark. (KCBD First Alert)

Patchy fog and low clouds are likely tomorrow morning, though they may not form until around or just after sunrise.

Mostly sunny skies return Thursday afternoon. The sunshine, and a light southerly wind, will bring a warmer afternoon. Highs will range from the upper 50s in the far southeastern KCBD viewing area to the mid-60s in the far northwestern viewing area.

Another clear and chilly evening will follow. Patchy fog and low clouds are likely late Thursday night and Friday morning. Lows generally will be in the 30s.

The clouds Friday should give way to sunshine by late morning. The afternoon will be sunny and warm, for the season. Temperatures will peak from near 70 to the mid-70s.

Mostly fair skies are on tap for the weekend. Each afternoon will be warm, for November. Saturday’s highs will range from the mid-70s to near 80s degrees. Sunday’s highs will range from the upper 70s to the mid-80s.

Warmer afternoons just in time for the weekend - the first in November. Daylight Saving Time (DST) ends this weekend (2 AM Sunday becomes 1 AM Sunday). (KCBD First Alert)

For more weekend detail, see our 10-Day Forecast right here on our Weather Page. Or, check it out in our KCBD Weather App. It’s free from your app or play store!

First Freeze Contest

KCBD’s First Freeze Contest is your chance to win a $5,000 Shopping Spree at Yates Flooring Center.

To win, your entered guess must be the one nearest the exact day, hour, AND minute of Lubbock’s first freeze (32° or below) of the season (measured at the Lubbock Airport). You’ll find entry forms at Yates Flooring Center at 19th and Frankford (1901 West Loop 289) during regular store hours.

To qualify your entry must be received by end of business three days prior to the first freeze. Visit the Contest section here at kcbd.com for the official contest rules.

Daybreak Today Coffee Mug Giveaway

The Daybreak Today Coffee Mug Giveaway continues! Each mug given away includes a bag of Arriba coffee, courtesy of United Supermarkets. Enter on our home page at kcbd.com - click on the “Contest” tab in the upper right, then on the “KCBD Daybreak Today Coffee Mug Giveaway”.

Read the Giveaway details, fill out the entry form, and watch Daybreak Today Monday through Friday to see if you are a winner!

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.