Science Spectrum to host Lubbock Children’s Business Fair

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Looking for a unique shopping experience? Join us as we give local youth the opportunity to launch their very own startup business!

Local “Kidpreneurs”, ages 6 to 18, will be set up at 30 vendor booths at the 2nd annual Lubbock Children’s Business Fair on Saturday, November 6th from 10:00am to 2:00pm. The event will be held in the Exhibit Hall of the Science Spectrum, located at 2579 S. Loop 289, Suite 250, Lubbock TX 79423.

Kids develop a brand, create a product or service, build a marketing strategy, and then open for customers at this one-day marketplace. Numerous products ranging from hand- made jewelry, hair accessories, hand-made soap, to original art and hand-made greeting cards, as well as many more products will be available for sale. Please note the kid vendors will only be accepting cash for purchases at the event.

There is no entrance fee required to attend or shop at the Lubbock Children’s Business Fair. *Standard Science Spectrum Museum and OMNI Theater rates apply.

This event is sponsored by Acton Academy, the Acton School of Business, and the generous support of our donors and volunteers. We all believe that principled entrepreneurs are heroes and role models for the next generation.

https://www.kidpreneurlbk.com/

Lubbock Children’s Business Fair Event Coordinator:

Katy Skinner

806-239-0909

kidpreneurlubbock@gmail.com

Science Spectrum Museum Contact:

James Nesmith / Administrative Manager

Science Spectrum Museum

2579 S. Loop 289, Lubbock, TX 79423

806-745-1216 x270 james@sciencespectrum.org

