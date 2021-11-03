Local Listings
Temperatures close to freezing before a warmup over the weekend(KCBD)
By John Robison
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A possible freeze for portions of the South Plains overnight. While cloudy skies and fog will be present most of the night a combination of drier air and clearing may allow for a freeze in Lubbock north and west.

So, protect tender plants since it may freeze or we may see frost over the central, north and western communities.

Thursday morning should be our only night to be concerned about a freeze since overnight lows will moderate into the weekend.

After a cold start tomorrow, it will warm with sunshine and southerly winds Thursday afternoon. Highs likely climb to the upper 50s to low 60s at most areas on the South Plains.

Some clouds will linger but rain is not expected beginning tomorrow into the weekend.

Looking ahead afternoon highs will move to the 70s by Friday and then drop by to the 60s early next week.

