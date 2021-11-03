Local Listings
UMC awarded Best Hospital and Emergency Room

UMC is proud to announce receiving awards for “Best Hospital and Best Emergency Room” by...
UMC is proud to announce receiving awards for “Best Hospital and Best Emergency Room” by Lubbock Avalanche-Journal, Best of Lubbock earlier this month.(Michael Cantu KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - UMC is proud to announce receiving awards for “Best Hospital and Best Emergency Room” by Lubbock Avalanche-Journal, Best of Lubbock earlier this month.

UMC received the award for best hospital and ER back in 2019, this was the first for the hospital in the history of Best of Lubbock.

“I am extremely proud of UMC employees for continually cultivating the Service is Our Passion that is experienced by our patients and each other,” said Phillip Waldmann, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at UMC Health System. “We are appreciative of the recognition by Best of Lubbock for both Best Hospital and Best ER. It is especially rewarding during a pandemic year to know our culture continues to grow stronger every year.”

“The medical and nursing staff in the EC are honored to be named the Best of Lubbock,” said Nicolle Apel, Director of UMC Emergency Center. “We take great pride in serving our community with a passion for service and teamwork. We will continue to grow and improve to better serve the region. We have the great fortune of working with a team that is committed to making a difference in the lives of those we serve. Thank you, Lubbock!”

The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal, Best of Lubbock Winners’ Section features the winning and top businesses in this year’s program that are chosen by their readers. The categories for voting included auto and transportation, food and drink, house and home, personal services and workplaces, and shopping and entertainment.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

