West Table’s ‘Meet Me at Broadway’ event to benefit March of Dimes

By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - West Table will host ‘Meet Me at Broadway’ event Thursday, Nov. 4, from 6 to 9:30 p.m. benefitting the March of Dimes.

The non-profit supports the health of mothers and babies, especially those born prematurely.

For information and tickets, you can contact us directly at manager@thewesttable.com or by phone at (806) 993-9378

Fund the mission directly: here.

Details:

  • A celebration of this years Ambassador Family: Mike, Jacky, & Adelaide Nghiem
  • An evening of live music, a live auction, cocktails & small bites prepared by some of Lubbock’s most celebrated chefs.
  • November 4th 6:30PM to 9:30PM
  • Cocktail Attire

Hello Friends, we sincerely invite you to a uniquely intimate event that will be benefiting The March of Dimes. This...

Posted by The West Table on Friday, October 29, 2021

