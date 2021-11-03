West Table’s ‘Meet Me at Broadway’ event to benefit March of Dimes

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - West Table will host ‘Meet Me at Broadway’ event Thursday, Nov. 4, from 6 to 9:30 p.m. benefitting the March of Dimes.

The non-profit supports the health of mothers and babies, especially those born prematurely.

For information and tickets, you can contact us directly at manager@thewesttable.com or by phone at (806) 993-9378

Fund the mission directly: here.

Details:

A celebration of this years Ambassador Family: Mike, Jacky, & Adelaide Nghiem

An evening of live music, a live auction, cocktails & small bites prepared by some of Lubbock’s most celebrated chefs.

November 4th 6:30PM to 9:30PM

Cocktail Attire

Hello Friends, we sincerely invite you to a uniquely intimate event that will be benefiting The March of Dimes. This... Posted by The West Table on Friday, October 29, 2021

