Chase led to crash at South Loop 289 near I-27

(KCBD File Photo)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Traffic on South Loop 289 and Ave. P was disrupted Thursday morning after a chase ended with a pickup truck crashing in the median between the loop and the westbound access road.

According to police, a pickup truck was stolen Thursday morning. When police responded a chase began near East 44th Street and MLK.

The chase ended when the pickup crashed in the median. The driver of the pickup was taken into custody.

The identity of the driver has not been released at this time.

