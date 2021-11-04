Chilly nights, warm afternoons ahead

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - No freeze on this Thursday morning, but there will be a chance again on Friday morning.

However, it’s not another cold front it will be the potential for clear skies, dry air and the cool air that’s in place over the region.

After another cold morning with some patchy dense fog the afternoon will be nice. Fog could drop visibilities to near zero around the region so use low beam headlights, drive slower and allow extra space between your vehicle and the one in front of you.

By the afternoon the highs will return to the 60s and 70s with southerly winds and sunny skies.

The weekend looks great with chilly overnights but warmer afternoons with plenty of sun and southerly breezes.

The next storm system to cool us will arrive by Tuesday with gusty winds and another drop in temps.

