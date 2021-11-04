Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Covenant Children’s to host COVID vaccine clinic for kids at South Plains Mall

The Covenant Children’s clinic will be hosted at South Plains Mall on the south end near...
The Covenant Children’s clinic will be hosted at South Plains Mall on the south end near JCPenney, across from H&M.(Johnson County Public Health)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Covenant Children’s is partnering once again with the South Plains Mall to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to our community members by opening a vaccine clinic focused specifically on kids.

On October 29, the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine received Emergency Use Authorization from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for kids ages 5 to 11. It was already previously authorized for emergency use for children 12 and older as well as adults.

The Covenant Children’s clinic will be hosted at South Plains Mall on the south end near JCPenney, across from H&M.

First dose: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, November 13

Second dose: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, December 4

The COVID-19 vaccine is free and highly encouraged by our Covenant Health physicians as the best way to prevent serious disease and the spread of the virus. Recent studies show COVID is the eight-highest cause of death in children.

“When it comes to kids, our goal with COVID-19 is prevention,” Covenant Children’s CEO Dr. Amy Thompson said. “Kids are resilient and usually handle these viruses well, but we have also seen some major complications in kids from the COVID-19 virus, including hospitalization, subsequent illnesses like MIS-C, and death. We can prevent such severe occurrences from happening by getting as many kids and people vaccinated as possible.”

The City of Lubbock Health Department will also provide vaccines for kids and adults from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday at their ‘mini-hub’ clinic at 2801 50th street. The health department will also provide vaccines from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every first and third Saturday of the month. This month they will be open on Saturday, November 6 and Saturday, November 20.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3-month old child found dead at Hilltop Apartments
LPD investigates 3 month old baby found dead
TXDOT breaks ground on Loop 88.
WATCH: Loop 88 groundbreaking ceremony
Vehicle vs. Pedestrian on Marsha Sharp Freeway, serious injuries reported
Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Marsha Sharp Freeway died, LPD says
Election Day
Lubbock voters vote against $175 Million street bond package
A nanny has been charged with child abuse, according to police, after the toddler’s parents...
GRAPHIC: Woman charged after parents spot her possibly abusing toddler on nanny cam

Latest News

Morning clouds and fog give way to sunshine this afternoon. Though quite cool, with the sun and...
South Plains warm up begins
Focus on men's health for No-Shave November
Why is Abner unshaven?
Daybreak Today 7 a.m. Forecast - Thursday, Nov. 4
Daybreak Today 7 a.m. Weather - Thursday, Nov. 4
NewsStream - Daybreak Today.2.4
Daybreak Today Thursday morning brief