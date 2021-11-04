Local Listings
Daybreak Today Thursday morning brief

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 6:56 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Dozens of Lubbock children received their first does of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

U.S. surpasses 750,000 COVID deaths

City leaders break ground on Loop 88 in South Lubbock

