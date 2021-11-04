Daybreak Today Thursday morning brief

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Dozens of Lubbock children received their first does of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

The vaccine for five to 11 year olds is one-third of an adult dose

Experts say vaccinating children will help end the pandemic

Read more here: Lubbock families take advantage of Pfizer vaccine for children at ‘mini-hub’

U.S. surpasses 750,000 COVID deaths

More than 46 million people have been diagnosed with the virus

The CDC says 58 percent of the total U.S. population is fully vaccinated, and more than 20 million people have gotten a booster

Find the latest data in Lubbock here: COVID-19: Lubbock reports no additional deaths, 43 new cases on Wednesday

City leaders break ground on Loop 88 in South Lubbock

The first phase will widen 130th Street to a six-lane freeway between Ave. U and Chicago Ave.

Work is set to begin next Monday

Read more here: WATCH: Loop 88 groundbreaking ceremony

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine, and Bobby Benally for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.