Expanded Street Closures at First Friday Art Trail

Additional Street Closures on Avenue K and Mac Davis Lane
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Provided by First Friday Art Trail

Due to increased pedestrian traffic on Ave K and Mac Davis during First Friday Art Trail, sections of each street will be closed to increase safety for pedestrians.

Beginning in November, the First Friday of every month Ave K between Mac Davis and 9th Street and Mac Davis between Ave K and Ave J will be closed to traffic from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

For more FFAT updates, please visit @lhucalubbock on Facebook.

