Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

FAA ad warns air passengers to behave or face consequences

By CNN
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Federal Aviation Administration has a serious warning for airline passengers in a new ad.

The video highlights a criminal case the agency sent to the Justice Department.

It outlines an actual fine issued to an unruly passenger and says “You don’t want this letter.”

This comes as airline worker unions have been pressuring the government to get tougher on violence on commercial flights.

But the FAA doesn’t have the power to prosecute criminal cases. They can only assess civil fines up to $37,000.

Most of the passengers end up walking free.

Of the more than 5,000 passenger complaints the FAA received this year, it has sent just 37 of the so-called “most egregious cases” to the Justice Department for prosecution.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3-month old child found dead at Hilltop Apartments
LPD investigates 3 month old baby found dead
TXDOT breaks ground on Loop 88.
WATCH: Loop 88 groundbreaking ceremony
Vehicle vs. Pedestrian on Marsha Sharp Freeway, serious injuries reported
Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Marsha Sharp Freeway died, LPD says
Election Day
Lubbock voters vote against $175 Million street bond package
A nanny has been charged with child abuse, according to police, after the toddler’s parents...
GRAPHIC: Woman charged after parents spot her possibly abusing toddler on nanny cam

Latest News

FILE - Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police...
Witness: Shooting victim lunged toward Rittenhouse’s rifle
The release of the vaccination rules followed weeks of regulatory review and meetings with...
US mandates vaccines or tests for big companies by Jan. 4
A 9-year-old girl saved her family from carbon monoxide poisoning by calling 911 as other...
9-year-old girl saves family from carbon monoxide poisoning
A 9-year-old girl saved her family from carbon monoxide poisoning by calling 911 as other...
9-year-old girl saves family from carbon monoxide poisoning
This photo, provided by The Strong National Museum of Play, shows the three toys being inducted...
American Girl Dolls, Risk, sand make it to Toy Hall of Fame