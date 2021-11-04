Lubbock families take advantage of Pfizer vaccine for children at ‘mini-hub’

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For the first time across the nation and here in Lubbock, young kids lined up to get their COVID-19 vaccine. Tuesday night, CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky signed off on the recommendation that children age 5 to 11 get the Pfizer shot.

Wednesday, the first day they were available, there were several families at the City of Lubbock’s vaccine hub. A clinic staffer told KCBD about 75 kids got their shot. For these families, they say it’s been a long time coming.

“It’s the first day that it’s available and we’ve been looking forward to it for several months. So, we’re excited to have the vaccine available to kids their ages, so,” Lubbock mom Katie Long said.

While COVID-19 shut down businesses and kept people at home, kids felt the effects too.

“I had to be virtual for third grade and I didn’t have very many friends,” fourth grader Isaiah Lawas said.

“It’s like sad not seeing friends as much at first, and then like you get to see them and it’s still, it’s different,” 11-year-old Nancy Long said.

Public Health Director Katherine Wells says while young kids usually have better outcomes when they get COVID-19, they can still spread this virus to others. She says the more children who get their shot, the closer we are to herd immunity.

“And that’s really just going to slow the spread of this virus. And it’s also going to help some families be able to do more things that they’re used to doing now that they can have their young children vaccinated,” Wells said.

Wells says the dose for 5 to 11-year-olds is about a third of what adults get.

“It was good, it didn’t hurt a lot. It was better than the flu shot,” Lawas said.

Young kids must have a parent with them to get the vaccine. Many couldn’t wait to be there.

“We believe in the science behind it. And we were ready, I mean I had told him that I would take him out of school as soon as it was approved, we’d take him out of school and we’d do it,” Doraly Lawas said.

“We’ll just be more comfortable having him playing with other kids, having him around elderly people that might be immunocompromised,” Bill Tortorelli said.

Wells says kids are getting some extra goodies, like a free ice cream cone or candy to calm their nerves. 11-year-old Nancy Long says she hates shots, but this one was worth it.

“I wanted to set an example for people that hadn’t gotten it yet, or and I wanted to be, make sure that no one got it because of me,” Long said.

This week the mini-hub will be open 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and this Saturday, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

