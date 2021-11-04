Lubbock Fire Rescue offers future ‘Chicago Fire’ actor insight into rookie life

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock native is headed to Chicago in December as he embarks on a new role in the hit television show Chicago Fire. First, he wanted to stop by and learn from his hometown heroes.

“I think it’s very, very important whenever you can become this character months before,” Ynez Spencer said. “And, I think it’s very important to show up ready to go.”

That’s a lesson in acting but also a lesson in being a rookie firefighter he learned during his time touring Lubbock Fire Station 1 on Thursday.

“I’m sure he’s gonna have great people there advising him,” LFR Captain Phillip Grandon said. “It’s just different, though. A show is not the same as real life. So, I did want him to know when a rookie shows up to the fire station, this is what they do. It’s a lot of work. You’re the new guy. You’re having to prove yourself to the other crew members with a lot of little trivial things. As a rookie, are you willing to be humble to do all these trivial things really well.”

Spencer said his character will be a rookie in the TV version of the Chicago Fire Department, a principle role that he’s hoped for.

“I just have so much respect for the fire department, the fire community, PD community, medical field, just the way that they embark on a journey with all those shows and they bring them all together,” Spencer said. “Now, it’s called One Chicago. That’s exciting as an actor and just as an individual to be a part of that.”

Grandon tells KCBD that it’s a unique opportunity to help train an actor who will portray their service on television in a dramatized way. He hopes it will encourage others to join the noble career.

“Who knows who’s going to be inspired by this,” Grandon said. “Some young person out there who watches the show could say they want to look more into this. That’s what it’s about.”

Spencer expects the episodes he shoots over a month and a half to air sometime next year, before the summer.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesday nights on KCBD at 8 p.m. or is available to watch on NBC streaming services.

