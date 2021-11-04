Local Listings
Lynda Kay performs at Texas Tech to celebrate launch of new TTU magazine

By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Thursday night at Texas Tech University, there will be a homecoming and the start of something new.

Actress and singer-songwriter Lynda Kay will perform to celebrate the launch of the new Texas Tech magazine called “Evermore.”

Kay is on the first cover of the magazine.

The Red Raider alumnus is a Tech law graduate but followed her love of music. She just released a new double album.

”I’d been eager to come play in Lubbock; just waiting for the right opportunity and this one came along. I couldn’t be more grateful that they put me on the cover of this magazine and did a wonderful feature that is 14 pages long. I’m very humbled by that,” she said.

The concert is tonight, November 4, 2021, at the Frazier Alumni Pavillion. The event starts at 6 p.m.

Lynda Kay on the first cover of "Evermore" magazine, a new TTU publication
Lynda Kay on the first cover of "Evermore" magazine, a new TTU publication(LyndaKay.com)

