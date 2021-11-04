Police investigate after shots fired at Coronado Inn Thursday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police are investigating after shots were fired at Coronado Inn Thursday morning.

Officials with the Lubbock Police Department say at 8:21 a.m. police were called to the motel on a report of someone damaging property in a room. Then at 8:45 a.m., shots were fired by the suspect.

Police confirm there were no injuries in the shooting.

Investigators were still on the scene as of 11:15 a.m., but no one is in custody at the time of this report.

No other information was immediately available about the incident.

