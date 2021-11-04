South Plains warm up begins

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Widespread freezing temperatures were recorded this morning over the western and northern South Plains. The coldest report, as of this post, was the TTU West Texas Mesonet weather station near Muleshoe at 24°. An insulating blanket of clouds cover over the southern and eastern KCBD viewing area kept temperatures from falling below 40 degrees.

Warmer weather is on the way, at least during our afternoons.

Patchy fog in freezing temperatures may result in a light glaze on elevated surfaces this morning. This may include bridges, overpasses, exterior stairs, and decks.

Morning clouds and fog give way to sunshine this afternoon. Though quite cool, with the sun and light wind, rather mild for early November. (KCBD First Alert)

The clouds and fog once again will give way to sunshine this afternoon. It will be cool, with temperatures peaking in the upper 50s in the southeast, near 60 in the central South Plains, and the mid-60s in the northwest. With a light wind and the sun, however, it will be rather mild for early November.

This mild afternoon will be followed by a clear and chilly evening. Temperatures will quickly fall into the 40s after sunset. Winds will remain light, resulting in a minimal wind chill factor.

Low clouds, and possibly patchy fog, are anticipated early tomorrow. Friday morning lows will range from around freezing in the northwest to the upper 30s in the southeast.

Sunny, slightly breezy, and warmer weather highlights my Friday afternoon forecast. Temperatures will peak from the upper 60s in the far southeast viewing area to the mid-70s in the far northwest. The south-southwesterly wind will pick up to about 10 to 20 mph.

Expect another clear and chilly evening Friday. It will be dry. Temperatures will quickly dip into the 50s after sunset.

Dry weather continues through the weekend and into at least early next week. Temperatures will climb into the 70s Saturday afternoon and to near 80 degrees Sunday afternoon.

Cooler weather is anticipated around the middle to latter part of next week. At this time, the accompanying precipitation chance is looking very slim.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.