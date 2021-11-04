State Representative John Frullo will not seek re-election

Provided by John Frullo

State Representative John Frullo released a statement on Thursday afternoon announcing that he will not seek re-election.

“It has been a great honor to represent the wonderful people of District 84 in the Texas House. I would like to thank the people of Lubbock for their continued support over the past decade where together we have continued to make Lubbock and Texas one of the best places to live.”

“It is extremely humbling, and I am very grateful to my neighbors, and friends for allowing me the opportunity to represent our community at the Texas Capitol during my time of public service. Also, I want to express my gratitude and thanks to our great staff and interns. Together we served and accomplished much for our constituents, Lubbock, and the State of Texas. While the nature of the office is focused on legislation, there was no greater honor than helping thousands of constituents with their questions or in their time of need. Thank you for entrusting me with this responsibility.”

“During the last six sessions, together we have passed tougher Human Trafficking laws, dramatically increasing your Second Amendment Gun and Knife Rights and strengthening the Pro-Life laws to the strongest in the county. We have reduced business taxes and fees and put more controls in the hands of voters with respect to property taxes. Texas Tech University has had historical success in a number of areas including achieving “Tier 1″ status and the opening of the School of Veterinary Medicine.”

“I look forward to continuing working for the people of Lubbock for the remainder of this term, being active in the community and continuing the work of making Lubbock and Texas one of the best places to live. It’s been said many times, but never as important as it is now, ‘May God Continue to Bless Texas.’”