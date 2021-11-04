Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

State Representative John Frullo will not seek re-election

Representative John Frullo
Representative John Frullo
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Provided by John Frullo

State Representative John Frullo released a statement on Thursday afternoon announcing that he will not seek re-election.

“It has been a great honor to represent the wonderful people of District 84 in the Texas House. I would like to thank the people of Lubbock for their continued support over the past decade where together we have continued to make Lubbock and Texas one of the best places to live.”

“It is extremely humbling, and I am very grateful to my neighbors, and friends for allowing me the opportunity to represent our community at the Texas Capitol during my time of public service. Also, I want to express my gratitude and thanks to our great staff and interns. Together we served and accomplished much for our constituents, Lubbock, and the State of Texas. While the nature of the office is focused on legislation, there was no greater honor than helping thousands of constituents with their questions or in their time of need. Thank you for entrusting me with this responsibility.”

“During the last six sessions, together we have passed tougher Human Trafficking laws, dramatically increasing your Second Amendment Gun and Knife Rights and strengthening the Pro-Life laws to the strongest in the county. We have reduced business taxes and fees and put more controls in the hands of voters with respect to property taxes. Texas Tech University has had historical success in a number of areas including achieving “Tier 1″ status and the opening of the School of Veterinary Medicine.”

“I look forward to continuing working for the people of Lubbock for the remainder of this term, being active in the community and continuing the work of making Lubbock and Texas one of the best places to live. It’s been said many times, but never as important as it is now, ‘May God Continue to Bless Texas.’”

Most Read

3-month old child found dead at Hilltop Apartments
LPD investigates 3 month old baby found dead
TXDOT breaks ground on Loop 88.
WATCH: Loop 88 groundbreaking ceremony
Vehicle vs. Pedestrian on Marsha Sharp Freeway, serious injuries reported
Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Marsha Sharp Freeway died, LPD says
A nanny has been charged with child abuse, according to police, after the toddler’s parents...
GRAPHIC: Woman charged after parents spot her possibly abusing toddler on nanny cam
Election Day
Lubbock voters vote against $175 Million street bond package

Latest News

veterans cash
Texas Lottery Commission releases 55th scratch ticket benefitting Texas Veterans
Thursday, August 5, MH Civil Constructors, Inc. under contract with the City of Lubbock...
TRAFFIC: Lubbock beginning water infrastructure construction at 50th St and Indiana Ave on Nov. 8
Ynez Spencer takes a tour of Lubbock Fire Station 1
Lubbock Fire Rescue offers future ‘Chicago Fire’ actor insight into rookie life
The Robert F. Kennedy Department of Justice Building in Washington.
Justice Dept. files lawsuit against Texas to ‘protect voting rights’
Danny Lee Gollihugh, the 42-year-old president of the local chapter of the Kinfolk Outlaw...
Lubbock motorcycle club president sentenced after shootout at 50th Street Caboose