Texas Lottery Commission releases 55th scratch ticket benefitting Texas Veterans

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The “Veterans Cash” scratch ticket is the Texas Lottery Commission’s 55th scratch ticket produced to benefit Texas veterans. In 2009, thanks to Rep. Chris Turner and former Sen. Leticia Van de Putte authoring legislation, a law started requiring the Texas Lottery Commission to produce scratch tickets exclusively benefitting Texas veterans.

Since then, the Texas lottery has contributed more than $167 million to the Texas Veterans Commission Fund for Veterans’ Assistance.

“They use that money exclusively for grant programs. Grants that benefit veterans in terms of housing assistance and counseling and transportation needs and other really, really important things that our Texas veterans need,” says Lauren Callahan, Director of Media Relations for the Texas Lottery Commission.

She says it is the goal of the Texas Lottery Commission to produce safe and fun games, which ultimately give back to Texas revenue.

“We were incredibly proud at the end of this last fiscal year, which ended in August, to have given back $1.998 Billion to the state of Texas, which was a massive revenue record for us, one that we were so proud of, and of that, $23.4 million went to the Fund for Veterans’ Assistance.”

Callahan says it only takes one ticket to win.

“As you’re out buying your groceries or out at the convenience store getting gas or little odds or ends, you know, it’s just a really nice thing to pick up and you know that that money is going to support a really good cause.”

The Veterans Cash ticket has a top prize of $30,000 and allows you the opportunity to give back to our local American heroes.

