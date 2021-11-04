Texas Rent Relief to close system to new applications

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA) announced that due to the total requests for assistance now exceeding all Texas Rent Relief funds available, the program is closing its application portal to new applications and additional funding requests tomorrow, Friday, November 5, at 5:00 p.m. Central Time.

Texas Rent Relief will continue to disburse about $680 million in assistance for applications and additional funding requests currently under review. Submitting an application does not guarantee payment, and applicants who haven’t yet started an application in the system are encouraged to do so prior to the deadline by clicking here. Those who started an application prior to the deadline have 21 days to complete it. Staff members of the program will attempt to contact the applicant 3 times over the course of 21 days, but if the applicant doesn’t submit their application during this time, their entry will be considered inactive and they will no longer be able to submit an application.

Submitted applications currently being reviewed will continue to process until all program funds run out. With the funding left, TDHCA anticipates it will continue to disburse assistance over the next three months to those submitted applications already in the queue.

TDHCA has several programs that can help Texans financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. TDHCA’s pandemic help provides access to housing payment assistance and services to help stabilize eligible households.

While TDHCA is currently not accepting new applications or additional funding requests, it may do so in the future if more funds are made available. If that were to happen, submitted applications will remain on file and be reviewed in the order they were received and according to application review priorities.

To be notified of possible future opportunities to apply to the Texas Rent Relief program, you may join their mailing list here. For alternative assistance options, visit the Help for Texans website or call 211 Texas for information on organizations that are helping Texans with emergency rent and utility assistance.

